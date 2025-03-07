Local residents and politicians oppose plans for first wind farm in Malaga's Axarquía area

Eugenio Cabezas Axarquía Friday, 7 March 2025, 16:29 Compartir

Residents of three Malaga province municipalities - Rincón de la Victoria, Moclinejo and Totalán -, as well as politicians, have expressed their unhappiness with the project that Arena Green Power company plans to build a wind farm in the Axarquía area. Among the reasons behind the opposition are lthe scarring of the landscape , earthquake risks and questionable economic and environmental benefits.

Projects for large solar and wind farms have generated a great deal of opposition in several Andalusian provinces in recent years, despite the public administrations making a firm commitment to their development as an alternative to fossil fuels. Although its steep terrain makes it a much less feasible area for the installation of wind farms, the Axarquiaarea has not escaped this fever for clean energy.

According to the project currently processed by the Junta de Andalucía, Arena Green Power has proposed to install eight large wind turbines in a rural area that includes part of the municipalities of Rincón de la Victoria, Moclinejo and Totalán. However, the initiative has already met with the "outright rejection" of the residents and town halls of these three municipalities, as reflected in several initiatives promoted on social media.

The municipalities have expressed their unhappiness in writing

In addition, the municipal authorities have also responded in writing to the documents that were registered by the developer last year. The mayors of Moclinejo and Totalán, Antonio Muñoz and Víctor Martín, both from the Partido Popular, have sent a letter to the energy company expressing their "total rejection" of the plans, citing "environmental, social and economic reasons". They have stated that the area relies on agriculture and tourism, so such a project would not bring any benefit.

Serving as spokespersons for the residents, Dietmar Bautz and L. Burkhalter told SUR of their "neighbours' concerns" about the first wind farm project in the Axarquia. "This will affect a large area of the countryside that is an essential part of a unique landscape and heritage. Traditional paths will disappear and be replaced by huge roads. The landscape will be subjected to gigantic, 206-metre-high wind turbines," they said.

Each turbine would need a site half the size of a football pitch

As the residents have said, "each wind turbine, including all infrastructure, will be built on large concrete platforms, covering an area the size of half a football field". "There is no evidence that the wind conditions at the chosen site are sufficient. The project is questionable from an economic and ecological perspective. The carbon dioxide balance is negative, considering production, construction, operation and decommissioning, as well as major road works and other infrastructure," they stated.

Residents fear that "there is a high risk that taxpayers' money will be wasted, as the project will not provide sufficient benefits". "The material from the turbines cannot be recycled or reused and will have to be disposed of on site. Wind turbines cause serious accidents: in the UK, more than 220 people lost their lives between 2000 and 2021, mainly caused by blade failures or similar incidents. In addition, more than 3,000 accidents resulting in injuries of varying severity were recorded during the same period," they said.

What residents are also concerned about is the high seismic risk that the area where the turbines will be built poses. This forecasts "dangerous and unpredictable consequences in the event of an earthquake". In addition, locals want to see the Axarquia countryside preserved - a landscape that will change with the appearance of such industrial constructions. "It will no longer be attractive for recreational activities. Tourism will disappear. Investment in tourist activities will disappear and income from tourism will disappear," they said.

As an alternative, residents have suggested the renovation and extension of the photovoltaic solar park located in Moclinejo. "Why build a new wind farm less than two kilometres away? This makes us suspect that perhaps the project is driven by subsidies from the EU, which could disproportionately favour the creation of projects over more sustainable reforms," they said.