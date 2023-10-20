Musical improvisation in the Axarquía

Jennie Rhodes Riogordo Compartir Copiar enlace

The annual Festival of Improvised Music (Festival de Música Improvisada) is taking place in the Axarquía village of Riogordo on Saturday 21 October.

This year's festival features duo and solo sets by Riogordo-based British musician Robert Lawson, as well as Antonio Dobon and Joel Knispel, Gaspar Hache Eme and more.

It is taking place at the village’s Ethnographic museum on Calle Iglesia.

Doors open at 7pm and entry is free. Refreshments will be available.

For more information visit: Riogordo festival of improvisation