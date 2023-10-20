Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

A previous Improvised Music Festival in Riogordo. R. Lawson
Musical improvisation in the Axarquía
Riogordo's Festival of Improvised Music is taking place on Saturday 21 October

Jennie Rhodes

Riogordo

Friday, 20 October 2023, 11:55

The annual Festival of Improvised Music (Festival de Música Improvisada) is taking place in the Axarquía village of Riogordo on Saturday 21 October.

This year's festival features duo and solo sets by Riogordo-based British musician Robert Lawson, as well as Antonio Dobon and Joel Knispel, Gaspar Hache Eme and more.

It is taking place at the village’s Ethnographic museum on Calle Iglesia.

Doors open at 7pm and entry is free. Refreshments will be available.

For more information visit: Riogordo festival of improvisation

