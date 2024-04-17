Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Comares-based Mentally Ska'd will be performing at the fundraiser on Saturday 20 April. SUR
Music for Gaza: Malaga village organises fundraiser for innocent victims of war
Community spirit

Singers and bands made up of foreign residents in the village of Comares in the Axarquía are performing at a charity event on Saturday 20 April

Jennie Rhodes

Comares

Wednesday, 17 April 2024, 15:03

Musicians in the Axarquía village of Comares on the eastern side of Malaga province are holding a music event on Saturday 20 April to raise money for the innocent victims of the ongoing Israel-Hamas war in Gaza.

The event is taking place in the Los Ventorros district of the village, in and around Table Mountain restaurant. It starts at 3pm with popular Comares-based ska band Mentally Ska’d along with other local bands and singers including The Hell Yeahs, The Rats, Alice Sparey, Tom Shackleton and Soul FX.

As well as the music there will be a raffle “with some great prizes”, according to Julie Abedin who is one of the organisers of Saturday's event and lead singer of Mentally Ska’d.

Table Mountain restaurant will be joining the fundraiser by donating three euros from every lasagna and pizza served throughout the day.

Organisers have said that the money raised will be going to Global Giving’s Gaza Emergency Appeal and to MAP – Medical Aid for Palestinians’ Gaza emergency appeal.

Poster advertising the event.
Poster advertising the event. SUR

Abedin said that everyone involved in the day feels "very sad and helpless seeing the innocent children being the victims of this war”. She went on to say, “By creating this event we feel as if we are at least doing something to help them. We are humanitarians and are only concerned for our fellowmen, no matter what race or religion. A war targeting the population, that is a crime against humanity.”

The Mentally Ska’d lead singer concluded, “We feel compelled to do whatever we can to help the innocent victims of the war.”

For further information click: Restaurant Table Mountain or Mentally Ska’d.

