Muscatel raisins to take centre stage at market Almáchar will host the traditional event on Sunday 13 November

The village of Almáchar in the Axarquía is hosting its traditional Muscatel Market this Sunday, 13 November. The event is being held at the María Zambrano fairground from 10.30am to 6.30pm.

Local muscatel raisins and wine are the protagonists of the gastronomic market and visitors will also find other local products such as cheeses and cured meats. There are tastings of wines and other local delicacies and a programme of live performances as well as an award ceremony are also planned.