Much-loved Nerja charity sends message of thanks to supporters

Jennie Rhodes 29/05/2026 a las 09:45h.

The Taller de la Amistad in Nerja on the eastern Costa del Sol has sent a message to thank the many local clubs and associations that support the charity, which supports children and adults with additional needs in the Axarquía area of Malaga province.

The aim of the message is also to explain more about its work to individuals and organisations that are not aware of its work: "We encourage clubs and associations to visit us, learn about our projects and if they wish, support them," the not-for-profit organisation, which was founded in 1996, said in its statement.

"At our association, we believe that every person deserves the opportunity to live with dignity, independence and purpose. Our mission is to support people with intellectual disabilities in becoming as self-sufficient as possible and fully included members of society," the statement says.

It goes on to say, "We work every day to create opportunities for personal growth, education, social participation, and independent living. Through guidance, training, and community support, we help individuals develop the skills and confidence they need to make decisions, build relationships, and achieve their goals."

For many people with disabilities, barriers still exist in education, employment, and everyday life. "Our association is committed to breaking down these barriers by promoting inclusion, understanding, and equal opportunities," the Taller said.

The Taller de la Amistad building in Nerja. (SUR)

Families, volunteers and supporters are an essential part of the work of the Taller de la Amistad and over the years a number of Nerja-based clubs and organisations have raised and continue to raise money for the charity. These include the Nerja Pool League, Club Internacional de Nerja and Nerja 41 Club and Motorrox, among others. The organisation also receives annual funding from both Nerja and Torrox town halls.

The organisation concluded by saying, "Our vision is a society where people with intellectual disabilities are not limited by stereotypes, but recognised for their abilities, talents, and contributions. By working together, we can build a more inclusive future where everyone has the chance to thrive."