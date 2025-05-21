Motorcyclist killed in fatal accident on Malaga motorway

Eugenio Cabezas Wednesday, 21 May 2025, 11:00 Compartir

A 57-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a road accident on Tuesday 20 May on the A-7 Mediterranean motorway, as it passes the town of Torrox, on the eastern Costa del Sol, as reported by the 112 Andalusian emergency service number.

The accident happened at kilometre 939, at the Torrox exit, in the direction of Malaga city just before 4pm. The 112 emergency number received the first of several calls reporting the accident. The other vehicle involved was a taxi from Malaga city.

The callers requested urgent medical assistance for the motorcyclist. Personnel from the 061 health emergency centre, the Guardia Civil and road maintenance personnel were called to the scene. The medical services confirmed the death of the motorcyclist after receiving assistance.

SUR has learned that the victim's name was José Antonio Triviño Muñoz, who worked as a lorry driver and lived in Nerja.