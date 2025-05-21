Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
The A-7 Mediterranean motorway near the junction for Torrox E. Cabezas
Motorcyclist killed in fatal accident on Malaga motorway
112

Motorcyclist killed in fatal accident on Malaga motorway

The Andalusian 112 emergency service received calls just before 4pm on Tuesday 20 May reporting a collision between a motorbike and a taxi in Torrox

Eugenio Cabezas

Wednesday, 21 May 2025, 11:00

A 57-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a road accident on Tuesday 20 May on the A-7 Mediterranean motorway, as it passes the town of Torrox, on the eastern Costa del Sol, as reported by the 112 Andalusian emergency service number.

The accident happened at kilometre 939, at the Torrox exit, in the direction of Malaga city just before 4pm. The 112 emergency number received the first of several calls reporting the accident. The other vehicle involved was a taxi from Malaga city.

The callers requested urgent medical assistance for the motorcyclist. Personnel from the 061 health emergency centre, the Guardia Civil and road maintenance personnel were called to the scene. The medical services confirmed the death of the motorcyclist after receiving assistance.

SUR has learned that the victim's name was José Antonio Triviño Muñoz, who worked as a lorry driver and lived in Nerja.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Malaga town honours patron with four days of festivities and a traditional pilgrimage
  2. 2 Costa del Sol town announces plans for a second viewpoint
  3. 3 Chupete leads stunning turnaround as Malaga CF close in on safety
  4. 4 Police officers to appear in court for misconduct
  5. 5 Wildfire in Malaga province under control
  6. 6 A Costa del Sol town at the heart of an international Mediterranean Sea sustainability initiative
  7. 7 Official school of languages in Fuengirola introduces new English and Spanish courses
  8. 8 Women entrepreneurs showcase their services during Fuengirola business fair
  9. 9 La Cala de Mijas Lions will be in fashion at annual spring fair
  10. 10 Benalmádena announces plans for new car park under Los Nadales fair ground

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Motorcyclist killed in fatal accident on Malaga motorway