Motorcyclist dies after crash involving another vehicle in Malaga's Axarquía area

Eugenio Cabezas Axarquía Monday, 15 September 2025, 09:26 Share

The small village of Los Romanes, part of the Axarquía municipality of La Viñuela in Malaga province, was in shock on Sunday. A local man, aged 41, died in a motorcycle accident at midday on the Carretera del Arco, the A-356 regional road, in Riogordo. The fatal accident happened at kilometre 23 of the road, following a collision between the motorcycle the man was riding and a car driven by a Riogordo resident, according to SUR sources. The deceased lived in a rental property in El Puente de Don Manuel, in Alcaucín.

As a result of the brutal impact, the motorcyclist, originally from Los Romanes, died at the scene. He leaves behind an eight-year-old daughter. He had worked as a heavy machinery operator in the inland Axarquía area and he was also a keen motorcycle enthusiast.

Tragically, a brother of his died in a quad bike accident a few years ago. The family is originally from the Los Romanes area, which comprises just 380 of the more than two thousand registered residents of La Viñuela.