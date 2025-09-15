Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
File image of homes in Los Romanes, overlooking the La Viñuela reservoir. E. Cabezas
112 incident

Motorcyclist dies after crash involving another vehicle in Malaga's Axarquía area

The 41-year-old father of one died at the scene of the accident at kilometre 23 of the A-356

Eugenio Cabezas

Eugenio Cabezas

Axarquía

Monday, 15 September 2025, 09:26

The small village of Los Romanes, part of the Axarquía municipality of La Viñuela in Malaga province, was in shock on Sunday. A local man, aged 41, died in a motorcycle accident at midday on the Carretera del Arco, the A-356 regional road, in Riogordo. The fatal accident happened at kilometre 23 of the road, following a collision between the motorcycle the man was riding and a car driven by a Riogordo resident, according to SUR sources. The deceased lived in a rental property in El Puente de Don Manuel, in Alcaucín.

As a result of the brutal impact, the motorcyclist, originally from Los Romanes, died at the scene. He leaves behind an eight-year-old daughter. He had worked as a heavy machinery operator in the inland Axarquía area and he was also a keen motorcycle enthusiast.

Tragically, a brother of his died in a quad bike accident a few years ago. The family is originally from the Los Romanes area, which comprises just 380 of the more than two thousand registered residents of La Viñuela.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Large rally in Malaga to support the victims of conflict in Gaza
  2. 2 Malaga to begin 5.7m renovation of Pedregalejo district seafront in October
  3. 3 Mona Kuhn revisits nude photography in her first exhibition in Spain at MUCAC La Coracha art gallery in Malaga
  4. 4 Reasons to love the raisins of the Axarquía to the east of Malaga province
  5. 5 Spain pull off improbable Davis Cup comeback against Denmark to reach Final 8
  6. 6 Photography collection by Costa del Sol-based artist to offer a universe full of experiences
  7. 7 Stand and deliver
  8. 8 Too little, too late
  9. 9 Back to school for 140,000 primary pupils in Malaga province
  10. 10 Salón Varietés in Fuengirola returns for autumn season with 60 years of musical theatre

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Motorcyclist dies after crash involving another vehicle in Malaga's Axarquía area

Motorcyclist dies after crash involving another vehicle in Malaga&#039;s Axarquía area