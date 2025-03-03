Mobile breast screening unit to visit east of Malaga province

Eugenio Cabezas Axarquía Monday, 3 March 2025, 07:52 Compartir

More than 4,000 women in the Axarquía area of Malaga province will be eligible for a mammogram as part of a breast screening programme run by the Junta de Andalucía.

A mobile unit will be installed in Torrox and Algarrobo in MArch and April. In Torrox Pueblo the mobile unit will be in the car park of Nuestra Señora de las Nieves convent until 20 March. The aim of this mobile unit is to improve accessibility to the programme for women in the Axarquía who do not live near to health centres. In this case, 2,600 women from nearby villages will be able to benefit from the unit in Torrox.

The unit will continue to travel to Algarrobo on 24 March, where it will be located in the car park on Avenida del Arroyuelo, next to Avenida Karat and the Escalerilla park until 15 April. It will allow around 1,500 women from Algarrobo and surrounding villages to have a mammogram.

Early diagnosis of breast cancer is essential to increase the chances of survival and to be able to carry out less aggressive treatments that improve the quality of life of women. It is estimated that early detection, when the tumour has not spread or progressed, increases the chance of survival by almost 90 per cent.

The programme for the early detection of breast cancer, run by the Junta de Andalucía, invites the female population of Andalucía between the ages of 49 and 71 to have a mammogram every two years.

Those women eligible for screening will receive a letter to visit a screening unit and the results will be sent by post to their home address. In the event that further tests are needed a letter will be sent with a hospital appointment. Queries and changing an appointment can be consulted by telephone: 677 007 147, or email: info@cribadoenandalucia.es.