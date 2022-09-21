Mercadona reveals the origin of the mangoes in its stores The Spanish supermarket chain plans to buy approximately 3,300 tonnes of the fruit from Malaga this season

As part of its local fresh produce strategy, Mercadona has announced that it plans to buy approximately 3,300 tonnes of mangoes from Malaga this season.

In a press release the supermarket chain highlighted its collaboration with suppliers in the province including SAT 2803 Trops, Provelpack, Frutas Montosa, Tropical Millenium, Tropical Miranda, Cultipalta and Exceltrop, which are mainly based in the Vélez-Málaga area.

The variety Mercadona buys is Osteen, which the company says is the most popular among its customers, who buy more than 40,000 kilos a day, according to figures provided by the supermarket chain itself.

The health benefits of mangoes

Mangoes from Malaga are in full season at the moment and are characterised by their fragrant, sweet flavour and smooth texture. The fruit is rich in vitamin A, C and E, as well as potassium and magnesium. It has antioxidant properties, a high fibre and water content and is low in calories.

Mercadona says that it supports fair commercial practices and for years has adhered to the Code of Good Commercial Practices in Food Procurement; a voluntary agreement which forms part of the Law on Measures to Improve the Functioning of the Food Chain. The law is promoted by Spain's Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food (MAPA) in collaboration with different associations from Spain’s agri-food industry.