Meet the young Costa del Sol councillor who's combining politics with university studies

José Rodríguez Cámara Rincón de la Victoria Tuesday, 22 April 2025, 11:13 Compartir

At 29, Ignacio Cuadra Torres is the youngest councillor at Rincón de la Victoria town hall on the eastern Costa del Sol. He has been in the job since 27 March following the departure of Olga Cervantes. Nacho has worked at the town hall since 2023 and also combines his political responsibilities with studying for a degree in Business Administration. He says he is "grateful for the opportunity" he has been given and is "very excited".

-You come to the government team at the age of 29. How do you feel as the youngest member of the town hall?

-I feel very grateful and very eager to work. It is a privilege to be part of the government team of my municipality and to contribute to the development of Rincón de la Victoria. Being the youngest councillor is also a great responsibility, but I am facing it with enthusiasm, humility and the commitment to live up to it. I believe that being young is not incompatible with the ability to manage, on the contrary: it brings a fresh and close vision and a great desire to improve things. I would like to take this opportunity to thank Francis Salado [mayor of Rincón de la Victoria] because he put his trust in me many years ago and because he has always been very close to me.

-How do you manage to combine your studies with politics? Do you have enough time?

-It is not easy to combine undergraduate studies with politics, especially if you want to do both things well. It requires a lot of organisation, good prioritisation and sometimes giving up free time. There are times when you can't fit everything into your day, especially during exam periods or when there are council meetings or important events. But, in the end, you find a way to get through it, even if you have to sacrifice some things. My family, my partner and my friends are supporting me and they know that being a councillor was one of my dreams. Also, if everything goes well, I will finish my degree this year.

-The areas you are taking on affect important groups: Youth, Seniors, Training and Employment. What are your plans?

-Each area has its own particularities, but they all share a common goal: to improve people's quality of life. In Youth we want to offer real opportunities for participation, training and healthy leisure. With our older people we are working to ensure that they have an active, accompanied and resourceful ageing process. And in Training and Employment we are committed to connecting the needs of the labour market with the training of our residents, especially the youngest and the long-term unemployed. We want Rincón to be a municipality of opportunities.

-You have started young in positions of responsibility, do you see yourself in politics for many years?

-I am focused on doing my best at this stage. I am not obsessed with the future, I am concerned about the present and how I can be useful to my neighbours. If the work I do is useful and the people trust me, I will continue to contribute wherever I am needed. But always with my feet on the ground, without forgetting that we are here to serve, not to stay forever. I also want to say that I really like the work of a public servant, I am very comfortable helping my neighbours. As I said, it is a privilege.

-You are a young politician. From your perspective, what should be the priorities of the institutions and administrations to meet the demands of people of your age?

-From my point of view, the priorities should focus on generating real opportunities for young people to develop their life projects. We are talking about access to quality training, stable jobs, support for entrepreneurship, affordable housing and spaces where they can actively participate. It is also essential to listen more to young people, give them a voice and make them feel part of the present, not just the future. The administrations have the obligation to connect with their concerns and respond with concrete measures, not just speeches. This is my great challenge, to make my council an active listener to young and old.