Axarquía part of Mediterranean project to seek drought solutions

The Axarquía is participating in a project, along with other Andalusian cities and Mediterranean countries, to seek solutions to the persistent drought affecting the eastern part of Malaga province.

The Mancomunidad de Municipios Costa del Sol Axarquía - the umbrella organisation that oversees the 31 towns and villages in the area - has begun the diagnostic phase of a pan Mediterranean project to look for alternatives as the Axarquía’s reservoir is at just 11 per cent of its capacity.

CEO of the public water company Axaragua, Raúl Peña, said in a statement last week, “It is an opportunity for Axarquía to be part of this project in which we are going to analyse its water problems, the demand for this resource and possible solutions in the current international context, determined by the lack of rainfall as a result of climate change.”

Sufficient water resources

Peñas went on to explain that the Mancomunidad has also been involved in another project called Richwater which is included in the Horizon 2020 programme and financed by the European Commission. This project is related to treated water and has been based at the Algarrobo treatment plant with the participation of La Mayora subtropical and Mediterranean horticultural institute.

“Axaragua are considering all possibilities and knocking on all doors - public and private, that allow us to alleviate the drought situation," said Peñas, stressing "the need to have sufficient water resources to supply the population and to serve the agricultural and tourism sector.”

The Axarquía has been the chosen for this pilot project in which Morocco, Italy, Portugal, Jordan, Lebanon and Tunisia are also participating. The Universities of Cordoba and Almeria also form part of this initiative financed with European funds. The project aims to promote "a vision" that looks at the connection between water, food, energy and ecosystems and provide sustainable solutions.

In this initial diagnostic phase, surveys related to water resources in the area will be generated for all local stakeholders so that the views of different profiles are taken into account. From then a series of workshops will be organised to develop an action plan which will consider using technology for solutions including desalination plants, the refilling of wells and solar energy.