Mayor of Torrox, Óscar Medina: ‘Our marina will be similar to Puerto Banús’ He has also spoken of his plans to build a golf course in the town linked to luxury housing, hotels and commercial areas, and comfirmed his commitment to "quality tourism"

The acting mayor of Torrox, Óscar Medina, has spoken about his aim to make Torrox “the Puerto Banús” of the eastern side of the Costa del Sol on La Alameda, the television programme produced by SUR and 101TV and presented and directed by the editor-in-chief of this newspaper, Manolo Castillo.

During the interview, Medina announced one of his major projects for Torrox: the marina, which he claims will be similar to that of Puerto Banús and says will "an example of sustainability".

He also spoke of his plans to build a golf course in the town. "It would be like a Sotogrande for foreigners," said the mayor. It is linked to luxury housing, hotels and commercial areas, all related to his commitment to "quality tourism".

No Sunday opening

Medina also has proposals for the residents including car parks, green areas and parks. "We are one of the few towns in Andalucía that has a free bus service for residents," said acting mayor, who also talked about cultural, sports and leisure activities.

During the interview, which was also attended by SUR journalists Javier Recio, Ana Barreales and Iván Gelibter, the mayor acknowledged that he had not declared Torrox a tourist town so that on Sundays the large supermarkets cannot open and "people would shop in the local shops".

Medina also talked about the importance of agriculture as one of the town’s main pillars of economy, where growers already irrigate with regenerated water from the two treatment plants they have. "The farmers of Torrox have the latest technology to save water," Medina concluded.