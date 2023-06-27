Man shoots and seriously injures his wife and then kills himself with same gun in Torrox The shocking incident happened in the middle of a street in the coastal town located on the eastern strip of the Costa del Sol this Tuesday afternoon

Guardia Civil has launched an investigation into the circumstances of the incident.

A man has died after shooting himself with the same weapon with which he had tried to kill his wife in Torrox, a coastal town on the eastern strip of the Costa del Sol, this Tuesday afternoon (27 June), police sources have told SUR.

Local residents who witnessed the events called the 112 Andalucía emergency services control room to alert them about the incident which happened in the middle of Calle José Ariza at around 3.55pm.

According to sources, the man fired several shots at the woman, who was injured, before taking his own life with the same gun.

Local Police officers, health services and the Guardia Civil were quickly on the scene. The woman was rushed to the Hospital Comarcal de la Axarquía, reportedly in a serious condition. The Guardia Civil police force has opened an investigation into the shooting, which has all the hallmarks of a gender violence incident.