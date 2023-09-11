Man arrested following violent death of American at caves in Nerja who predicted his own murder on social media

Eugenio Cabezas Axarquía Compartir Copiar enlace

A foreign man has been arrested in connection with investigations following the violent death of an American individual inside a cave in the Barranco de Maro ravine area in Nerja.

Guardia Civil officers from Nerja arrested a middle-aged foreign man for the alleged fatal attack which took place on Friday 8 September. Several witnesses alerted authorities after they found the body with severe head injuries.

Police then detaineed a man, who had been living inside one of the numerous inhabited caves in the area for several months. It is the second violent death in the same area in less than a year after a Czech citizen was allegedly murdered in March. In that case, the incident happened in the area of ​​the road that connects Maro with the beach, approximately one kilometre away from Friday's incident. For this first homicide, a person of Czech nationality was arrested in July.

Friday's incident is said to have been sparked after several months of disputes and fights between the alleged perpetrator and the victim. SUR can confirm that the deceased had written a message on social media networks just ten days before warning people that he was being threatened with death.

"An organised group of criminals is planning to kill me and get rid of my body," he wrote on 28 August on his Facebook profile. "If I disappear, they murdered me. If I am found at the bottom of a cliff, I was pushed and thrown. If I am found dead under any normal or unusual circumstances, I was definitely murdered," said the victim, with initials K. D.

In the post, he pointed to the alleged perpetrator of his death, with the initials W.H. He described him as "a convicted criminal who has been investigated by Europol and has served a considerable amount of time in prison". "He has all the gang tattoos to prove it. He is an alcoholic, a sociopath and a pathological liar". He also added that the alleged perpetrator is "from the former Soviet Union".