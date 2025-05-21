Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Demonstration at a previous Sabor a Málaga fair SUR
Malaga&#039;s foodie fair returns to eastern Costa del Sol town
Food and drink

Malaga's foodie fair returns to eastern Costa del Sol town

Nerja will be hosting the 'Sabor a Málaga' event from Friday 23 to Sunday 25 May on the iconic Balcón de Europa with 36 stalls and restaurants

Eugenio Cabezas

Wednesday, 21 May 2025, 16:42

Malaga's 'Sabor a Málaga' foodie fair returns to Nerja's Balcón de Europa on the eastern Costa del Sol this weekend, from Friday 23 to Sunday 25 May. The stalls will be open from 11am to 9pm on each of the days.

A total of 36 producers and six local restaurants will have stalls at the event, which will include live demonstrations by local restaurateurs.

The cooking demonstrations will come from Abel Cecilia of Paco el Churretero, Sergio Paloma of Patanegra 57, Francisco Jiménez of Paco Mari, María Ángeles Sánchez of La Torrecilla Lounge, Pedro Viloria of Jacky's and Kevin Hernández of Food Karma, who will be showing some of the rich culinary traditions of Nerja.

