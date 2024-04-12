Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

File image of Robert Harvey outside his home in Macharaviaya. SUR
Malaga village marks centenary of renowned American artist
Malaga village marks centenary of renowned American artist

Macharaviaya in the Axarquía is commemorating Robert Harvey’s contribution to the world of art and photography on what would be his 100th birthday with a series of activities including a special exhibition of his work

Jennie Rhodes

Jennie Rhodes

Macharaviaya

Friday, 12 April 2024, 13:43

Robert Harvey was an American artist born on 16 September 1924 in Lexington, North Carolina. However, he lived for many years in Macharaviaya in the Axarquía on the eastern side of Malaga province until his death in May 2004. Now his adopted village is paying tribute to the renowned photographer and painter on what would have been his 100th birthday.

Harvey always maintained a deep connection to Macharaviaya where he used his art as a tool to document everyday life and capture the essence of the village and now that work is being shown in a special exhibition to mark the centenary of his birth. The exhibition opens on Friday 12 April at the village’s Museo de Los Gálvez and will run until 26 May.

Through a careful selection of his most iconic paintings, visitors will be able to immerse themselves in the artist's world and appreciate the beauty and depth of his work. In addition to the exhibition, throughout the year the streets of Macharaviaya will be used to exhibit works made by the artist.

“These works, which capture the unique essence of village life and its natural surroundings, will be a constant reminder of the lasting legacy of the artist,” the town hall said in a statement.

From an early age, Harvey demonstrated an exceptional talent for capturing the beauty of the world around him. His passion for art led him to explore diverse genres and styles from portraiture to landscape photography, always seeking to convey emotion and tell stories through his images.

His work was published in internationally renowned magazines and exhibited in prestigious art galleries, earning him the recognition and respect of his peers and critics.

The museum is open from Wednesday to Sunday from 11am to 3pm. For further information visit Museo de los Gálvez Macharaviaya.

