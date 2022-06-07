Malaga Symphony Orchestra to give free outdoor concert in Vélez-Málaga Some 1,150 seats will be set up in the Avenida de las Naciones, this Saturday 11 June

A Symphonic Night in Vélez, with the Malaga Symphony Orchestra this Saturday (11 June), will be the first of the cultural activities to be held this summer as part of the programme to commemorate the seventy-fifth anniversary of the creation of the town’s Holy Week association, on 1 January 1943.

Opera from Verdi and Puccini will be included on the programme in the recital of opera and traditional Spanish zarzuela which will be offered free of charge. 1,150 seats will be set up in the Plaza de la Avenida de las Naciones, where the concert will begin at 9.30pm.

Programme

Under the direction of Víctor Eloy López and the vocal accompaniment of the soprano Amanecer Aurora, the first part of the concert will be opera, with the overture from Nabucco (Giusseppe Verdi), Un Bel Di Vedremo from Madama Buterfly (Giacomo Puccini), the Intermezzo from Cavalleria Rusticana (Pietro Mascagni) and the performance will close with Casta Viva from Norma (Vincenzo Bellini).

The zarzuela section will open with the popularly known Intermedio from La boda de Luis Alonso (Gerónino Giménez). La Tarántula from La Tempranica (Gerónimo Giménez), Petenera from La Marchenera (Federico Moreno Torroba), Danza del Fuego from Benamor (Pablo Luna) and it will finish with Carceleras from Las Hijas del Zebedeo (Ruperto Chapí).

Saturday’s concert and other events planned to celebrate the anniversary can be found on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook as ‘@75agrupvelez’.