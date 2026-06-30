Malaga province's Axarquía joins the US in its 250th anniversary independence celebrations

Jennie Rhodes 7 E. Cabezas 30/06/2026 a las 16:43h.

A parade through Nerja on the eastern Costa del Sol on Friday 3 July will mark the start of a weekend of events to celebrate American Independence Day.

The parade in Nerja and historical reenactment of the Battle of Pensacola in Macharaviaya both recognise the connection that the Axarquía area of Malaga province has with the USA, thanks to Bernardo de Gálvez, a Spanish soldier who was born in Macharaviaya and went on to become a hero of American Independence.

The procession led by the Orden de Granaderos y Damas de Gálvez (Grenadiers and Damas of Gálvez cultural association) in Nerja will start at 8pm and will travel through the main streets of Nerja, starting at the town hall and ending at the iconic Balcón de Europa. It will offer residents and visitors a glimpse of the historical reenactment that takes place in Macharaviaya each year.

The reenactment in Macharaviaya will be taking place on the village's Plaza de Bernardo de Gálvez at 8pm on Saturday 4 July. These celebrations will once again transform the streets of Macharaviaya into a grand stage for the historical reenactment, featuring parades, performances, music, cultural activities, and official events commemorating Bernardo de Gálvez and the close historical relationship between the village and the USA.

In a year that is especially symbolic due to the commemoration of the 250th anniversary of the United States Declaration of Independence, Macharaviaya town hall invites residents and visitors to participate in the 4 July events.

Presenting the details of Saturday’s celebration, the mayor of Macharaviaya, Antonio Campos, said that "this year is special as the 250th anniversary of the United States Declaration of Independence presents a unique opportunity to continue promoting the legacy of Bernardo de Gálvez and the decisive role played by a resident of Macharaviaya in an event that changed world history."

Campos also announced that this year the town hall will pay tribute to the Spanish armed forces, who will be recognised as the Guest of Honour for the celebrations in recognition of the values of service, commitment, and defence they embody, as well as their connection to Spain's military history.