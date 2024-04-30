Malaga province town offers visits to the only working sugar cane honey mill in Europe this weekend

Eugenio Cabezas Frigiliana Tuesday, 30 April 2024, 12:20 Compartir Copiar enlace

The town of Frigiliana on the eastern side of Malaga province is celebrating its sugar cane honey on Saturday 4 May with tastings, cooking demonstrations and performances. The event is taking place on Plaza de El Ingenio in front of the only working sugar cane honey factory (ingenio) in Europe.

Sugar cane once formed part of the landscape and economy of Malaga province. However, of the dozens of sugar mills that once worked along the Costa del Sol, Frigiliana’s Nuestra Señora del Carmen mill, owned by Sociedad de la Torre S.A., is the only one still in operation.

It has been in operation since 1725, playing a fundamental role in the local gastronomy and during the day visitors will have the only opportunity in the year to see its installations and equipment, discover the process of making cane honey and enjoy freshly squeezed sugar cane juice.

Different products

“We always claim that the Frigiliana sugar cane honey mill is the only one in Europe, although some people say they have seen others in different places. However, it is important to distinguish between cane honey and cane molasses, as they are different products. Molasses is a more raw product, while cane honey is more refined and goes through a more elaborate manufacturing process, which distinguishes it as such and differentiates it from cane molasses,” said Carmen Cerezo.

Free tastings and the preparation of traditional recipes by the local women's associations Azalea, Abanico Andaluz and Cruz de Pinto in the Plaza de El Ingenio will be on offer and dishes such as gingerbread, aubergines with honey and sweets, among others. As well as the food, there will be dance and live music performances by local groups.

In Frigiliana there is evidence of industrial activity related to sugar cane since the beginning of the 17th century, when a sugar mill known as San Raimundo operated, the remains of which are still preserved. At the beginning of the 18th century, industrial activity moved to the present-day Nuestra Señora del Carmen sugar mill, located in the Casa Palacio de los Manrique de Lara building.

Sugar cane honey is known for its nutritional value and has a long shelf life, even after the container has been opened.