Animal welfare

Malaga province animal shelter launches the cat's whiskers of a competition

Axarquía Animal Rescue is holding an online contest to find the area's most fabulous felines and raise money for the charity

Jennie Rhodes

Axarquía

Friday, 14 February 2025, 19:25

Axarquía Animal Rescue (AAR), an animal charity based in the Axarquía area to the east of Malaga province, is running an online cat competition to raise money and find the area's most fabulous felines.

Photos of all cats and kittens are welcome, whether they are rescues through AAR, another animal charity or pedigrees. Entries should be emailed to: aarfundraiser@gmail.com and each entry costs five euros.

AAR says that "as many different photos as you want" may be entered and that the cat's name should be mentioned with the photo. The competition was launched on Friday 14 February 2025 and the closing date is Friday 28 February.

Judging will take place on the AAR Facebook page (click here) with a live vote and the winner will receive a 25 euro or 25 pound sterling Amazon voucher.

The competition is sponsored by AAR Local Neutering, Rachel Page and BluCee Real Estate. For further information including payment details see the above poster or click here.

