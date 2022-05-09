Malaga delegation travels to Florida to mark Gálvez Day Representatives from Macharaviaya and Malaga’s provincial authority, the Diputación, travelled to the city of Pensacola, the birth place of the American independence hero

American and Spanish representatives in front of the statue of Bernardo de Gálvez in Pensacola / SUR

A delegation of representatives from Macharaviaya and Malaga’s provincial authority, the Diputación de Málaga, have travelled to the city of Pensacola in Florida to commemorate Gálvez day on 8 May, for the first time in three years. Such events have continued to take place via video conference during the pandemic.

The Mayor of Macharaviaya, which is twinned with Pensacola as the birth place of American independence hero Bernardo de Gálvez, was joined by councillor José Postigo, the President of Mancomunidad de la Costa del Sol Axarquia, José Juan Jiménez and a number of representatives from the Diputación, including the president, Francisco Salado.

The celebration takes place every 8 May to mark the anniversary of de Galvez's victory over the English during the American War of Independence in 1781.

The main ceremony took place at Pensacola’s statue of Bernardo de Gálvez, during which the mayors of Macharaviaya, Antonio Campos and of Pensacola, Grover Robinson, laid a wreath in memory of de Gálvez.

Campos highlighted the strength and importance of the ties that unite the two places, referring to the recreation of the Battle of Pensacola, which has taken place in the village to mark American Independence day on 4 July since 2009. Campos added that this year the re-enactment is planned for Saturday 2 July.

A gala meal was offered by the American hosts, with a customary exchange of gifts between the two delegations. A presentation of gifts was made to the honorary vice consul of Spain in Pensacola, Maria Davis. A plaque from Macharaviaya and a painting of the statue of Bernardo de Gálvez by the Malaga artist, Francisco Rodríguez and a traditional Malaga biznaga were also given to the hosts.

The representatives took a boat trip across Pensacola Bay, which took in the place where Bernardo de Gálvez entered the city in 1781.

The Pensacola statue was inaugurated in May 2018, with representatives from Malaga travelling to Pensacola to join the occasion.

A parade in period costume to mark the annivesary / sur