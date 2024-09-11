Malaga child with special educational needs unable to start school due to administrative error

Eugenio Cabezas Cajiz Wednesday, 11 September 2024, 17:45 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

Enzo, a seven-year-old boy with special educational needs from Cajiz, a village in the municipality of Vélez-Málaga on the eastern side of Malaga province, was unable to start the school year on Tuesday 10 September with the rest of his classmates due to an administrative error.

“He has had to stay at home because the new school in Valle-Niza told us that there is a piece of paper missing, the authorisation from the education department to be able to change his school,” explained his mother Patricia Portillo, 38, about the situation of her son who has been diagnosed with a behavioural disorder.

Portillo told SUR that Enzo is “very distressed” because he has seen how his older brother, Aitor, aged eleven, has been able to go back to school, but Enzo has “had to stay at home with me. It's not fair, we need an urgent solution," Patricia said. She went on to say, "At the school they tell us that there is no problem, that they are in favour of the change of centre, but that they have to authorise it with the education department."

Transport

Because of his special educational needs, Enzo was due to start his third year of primary school with a curricular adaptation and requires the support of a special educational needs (SEN) assistant and a therapeutic pedagogy teacher. “He could not continue at the school in Cajiz because he did not have the SEN and the centre is not adapted for him either, because he would run away,” Portillo explained.

She added that she hopes the regional government will also provide him with transport to the school in Valle-Niza, which is about twelve kilometres from the family home. “In theory it is not for us because it is only for children in years five and six, those who cannot study in Cajiz, but he has to go to Valle-Niza because they cannot look after him properly here". Portillo has said that she is willing to take Enzo to school herself in her own vehicle. She and her husband Ignacio Alés, 41, have another son, 19-year-old Ignacio, who is going to study a vocational training module in Rincón de la Victoria this year.

Enzo “is not to blame for a missing piece of paper or an authorisation to be able to go to class, he asks me why he has to be at home and his brother can go to school, he wants to go too,” Portillo said.

Sources from the Junta de Andalucía’s education department have told SUR that the transfer of the pupil “has been approved”, although they have not been able to specify when it will be finalised. “It is a matter of days,” the sources have said, pointing out that this matter “was addressed” at a meeting held on Tuesday 10 September, during which “the change of centre was approved”.