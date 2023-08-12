Long tailbacks on A-7 motorway in Malaga province after carriageway closed following lorry fire

Sections
A lorry fire on the A-7 motorway earlier today, Saturday 12 August, forced the closure of a section of the road between the municipalities of Torrox and Nerja, in the province of Malaga.
Specifically, the major road was closed in the direction of Barcelona from kilometre 941, in Torrox, to 935, in Nerja. Although a diversion was set up on the N-340, the A-7 was already backed up for several kilometres. The Directorate-General for Traffic (DGT) reported that the tailback of vehicles was stretching from kilometre 945 to 934, as it passes through the municipalities of Nerja and Torrox.
The 112 Andalucía emergency services control room received the first of around 30 emergency calls just before 11am warning about the lorry fire which caused a large column of flames and a plume of smoke.
Members of the Malaga provincial fire brigade from Nerja and Velez-Malaga stations managed to extinguish the flames, together with assistance of the Guardia Civil, Plan Infoca and road maintenance crews.
The cause of the lorry fire, which did not cause any personal injury, is still unknown.
The incident is still causing traffic congestion in the area, where there are up to five kilometres of traffic jams due to vehicles being trapped between the closed area of the A-7 and the detour on the N-340, according to the DGT.
