Torre del Mar businesses demand an end to ‘zombie' driver problem The hospitality and traders' association has called on the council to find a solution to the town’s car parking problem ahead of the summer season

Local businesses in Torre del Mar, through the Association of Traders and Entrepreneurs (ACET), have called on the town hall to take action to extend the blue zone parking area along the town’s seafront.

They claim that even in winter there are serious parking problems in the town, particularly along the coastal road, with no control over how long cars may be left, resulting in vehicles occupying spaces for "days on end".

The only blue zone is on Plaza de la Axarquía, which is currently closed for renovation. The car parks on the seafront and by the Thursday market have, since 2015, been monitored by the local association for people with disabilities, Amivel, with a one euro donation, but with no timetable control.

"The situation is unsustainable. Shopkeepers, hoteliers and businesses cannot face another summer in this situation. Most of the parking spaces are used by vehicles for days on end and as storage for beach equipment," ACET claimed in a statement.

They went on to say: "Hundreds of vehicles go round and round looking for a place to park, creating 'zombie' traffic, until they give up out of desperation and leave.” They warned that visitors to the town will be put off by the problem, particularly in summer: "The next time they decide to visit us, they will think twice," they said. ACET has urged the town hall "to take action now while there is still time".