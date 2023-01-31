Local man arrested following spate of burglaries in the Axarquía The suspect, who has a previous record for similar offences, allegedly stole items to the value of 15,000 euros from rural houses in the Nerja area

A man has been arrested following a spate of burglaries on farms in the rural area of the Rio de la Miel, located to the east of Nerja. Around a dozen houses were broken into while their owners were away. The suspect is 40 years old and has a criminal record for similar offences in the Nerja and Frigiliana area.

The robberies began in December and continued in January and according to police sources the suspect always used the same modus operandi. He would check that houses were empty before forcing the locks and fences in the early hours of the morning.

The owners themselves of the houses reported the incidents to the Guardia Civil and also posted warnings to others on social networks.

Black market

During a search of the man’s home, also located in the area, officers found several of the objects that had been reported stolen among other items. Some of the stolen items had allegedly been sold on the black market, SUR was able to confirm.

The estimated value of the objects stolen from the properties, which included agricultural machinery and devices such as televisions, as well as cash, is around 15,000 euros. The amount includes the damage caused to the properties broken into.

The man was taken to the court in Torrox, where after taking his statement, judges released him on bail pending trial.