Let the Costa del Sol eat cake The coastal town of Torre del Mar is to share the giant delicacy, made by local chef Roberto Soler, with 4,000 people to mark tourist day on Friday 11 August

The coastal town of Torre del Mar, on the eastern strip of the Costa del Sol, will be sharing an enormous cake with visitors and residents Friday 11 August to celebrate the town’s tourist day. The cake, made by local chef Roberto Soler, is big enough for more than 4,000 people to get a slice.

The event, which is now in its sixth year, is taking place at 7.30pm on the promenade next to the lighthouse. "I am sure that Roberto Soler will surprise us all again with this creation; a unique work that will serve to give colour, and also flavour to Friday afternoon," said deputy mayor of Torre del Mar, Jesús Pérez Atencia.

Soler explained that his cake, which is more than eight metres long, represents “culture and tourism” mixed with “our customs and traditions of Vélez-Málaga and Torre del Mar". He said that he has used “50 litres of cinnamon and aniseed syrup, 250 litres of special vegetable cream for the high temperatures and 80 kilos of hazelnut cream” in the sponge cake and pointed out that those with allergies need to know that it contains, “gluten, lactose, eggs, nuts and soya".