Participants learned about olive farming techniques. C. Gavin
Learning about the Axarquía&#039;s &#039;liquid gold&#039; in English

Learning about the Axarquía's 'liquid gold' in English

Jennie Rhodes

Periana

Friday, 21 April 2023, 08:19

The village of Periana in the Axarquía held its 22nd olive oil day last Friday, 14 April, with a new activity for English speakers, organised by councillor for foreign residents, Chloe Gavin.

Around 40 people were led around the Cortijo las Monjas olive grove by Almudena Martín, owner of the old farmhouse, where some of the trees are believed to be up to 1,000 years old.

Almudena explained the importance of regenerative and organic farming before the participants were invited to sample a traditional breakfast of bread, tomato, oranges and of course olive oil, which is known in the Axarquía as 'liquid gold', on what would have been the threshing floor of the farmhouse.

After breakfast, the group listened to a talk in English about the olive milling process, the agricultural conditions of the olive groves and the different types of olive oil available on the market. This was accompanied by an olive oil tasting session in which participants learnt how to detect good quality extra virgin olive oil (EVOO).

The group then paid a visit to the olive oil cooperative in Mondrón; a small hamlet belonging to Periana and well-known for its olive oil of the same name, where they visited the museum and had the opportunity to buy extra virgin olive oil. There was an opportunity to buy lamp stands made from dead olive wood, made by a local artist.

Periana's olive oil day in English. C. G.
Imagen principal - Periana's olive oil day in English.
Imagen secundaria 1 - Periana's olive oil day in English.
Imagen secundaria 2 - Periana's olive oil day in English.

For further information about future olive oil days and tours, including millenium olive groves and a working olive mill, email: Chloegavin@mac.com

