Just one company submits bid for Vélez-Málaga tram contract

The project had to be abandoned in 2019 when no firms responded to the call to tender

Eugenio Cabezas Axarquía Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

The Cobra group, which belongs to ACS, is the only company to have submitted a bid to Vélez-Málaga town hall to undertake the repair of the damaged tram infrastructure after the call to tender, which went out in February, closed on Tuesday 7 March.

It will now be up to the town hall to determine whether the documentation submitted by the Cobra group complies with the requirements of the contract. The project is valued at 4.1 million euros and involves repairing the tram's damaged infrastructure after eleven years of abandonment and lack of maintenance since it was stopped in June 2012.

The tender, which was launched last month, closed on Tuesday and, according to SUR, only one bid has been received. It will now be up to the municipal technicians to determine whether the documentation submitted complies with the requirements of a procedure valued at 4.1 million euros.

Ninety per cent of this will be provided by the European Next Generation funds, with a subsidy that was awarded to the town hall a year ago. The Cobra group is also one of three firms bidding for the contract to build a desalination plant in the Axarquía, in an alliance with Trops and the University of Malaga. The regional government, the Junta de Andalucía, has said that it is committed to completing the administrative procedure before the end of this year.

This call to tender has been more successful than the one launched in 2019, when the project was abandoned after no bids were submitted.