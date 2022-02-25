Junta responds to SOHA's "hopeless" objections to draft planning regulation law Many of the affected homes, which were deemed irregular, are located in the Axarquía

The Junta de Andalucía has responded to objections from owners of irregular homes built in the countryside with town hall licences that were subsequently annulled by the administration and/or the courts, many of which are in the Axarquía.

SOHA (Save our Homes Axarquía), have said that they feel "helpless" in objections to the draft LISTA (Law to Promote the Sustainability of the Territory of Andalucía) which came into force last year and that the Junta currently has open to the public for objections, comments and suggestions. However, the regional government argues that the document "solves" the problems faced by SOHA members.

According to the Junta, "public administrations must ensure compliance with territorial and urban planning law by reacting to buildings that are not in accordance with the law." It went on to say, "The administrative action will vary, as is logical, depending on whether the work is irregular, for example a building that does not conform to the land use, or whether or not it is covered by an urban planning licence."

The Junta considers that the new draft law "is not alien to the problem suffered by third parties in good faith who have built or acquired their homes under the protection of an urban planning licence that is later declared null and void, a situation that is far removed from those who carry out irregular work in a clandestine and illegal manner without applying for a licence," the regional government has clarified.