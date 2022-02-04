Junta gives green light to emergency work in a bid to alleviate Axarquía drought problems The regional government has allocated 3.15 million euros to the El Atabal treatment facility

Andalucía's regional government has given the green light to emergency works to try to guarantee the water supply in Malaga province during its worst drought since 2008.

The Junta on Tuesday authorised the procedures to expand the treatment capacity of the El Atabal desalination plant in Malaga, which receives water from the Guadalhorce reservoirs and supplies Malaga city.

The new project has been designed to transfer water to the Axarquia, where La Viñuela reservoir is officially in a situation of severe drought at just 15.5 per cent of its capacity.