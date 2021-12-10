International festive cheer in Torrox Flamenco, songs in several languages and gift ideas entertained visitors at the Christmas market

A seasonal mix of flamenco dancing, festive songs in various languages as well as international food and drink were on the menu this week at the International Christmas Market held in Torrox Costa.

The event, organised by Torrox town hall in collaboration with SUR in English and SUR deutsche Ausgabe, was opened last Friday evening by the town's mayor, Óscar Medina, and the local business councillor, Sandra Extremera.

A very Spanish Christmas concert, with local choirs Agua Salá and Aires del Faro, kicked off a six-day programme of live performances.

International Christmas music came from different choirs and singers including the Axarquía-based German group Los Cantadores; Jenny Mandera, who combined English and Swedish; the Jingle Belles; and the T.A.P.A.S. choir (The Andalusian Performing Arts Society). The Enrique Vincent flamenco school and the band Mentally Ska'd also performed.

Visitors also enjoyed the range of craft stalls offering gift ideas and food and drink from around the world.