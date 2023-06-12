Improved access to Nerja’s Balcón de Europa car park The town hall has invested 157,000 euros in a system which displays the number free spaces, a registration plate reader and machines for card payment

Acting councillor for municipal services, Gema García, visited the car park to see the new system in action.

Eugenio Cabezas Nerja Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Nerja town hall has installed a new and modern vehicle control and access system in the Balcón de Europa municipal car park, with an investment of 157,000 euros.

The new system is equipped with barriers and the capture and recognition of number plates. The payment machines have also been modernised and now includes a card reader as well as a coin-operated system with change return in notes and coins, and a new system has also been installed to indicate free and occupied spaces.

Some 165 new parking spaces were created in April 2022 near Burriana beach and the town hall is working on a project to build a new municipal car park with around 800 spaces for vehicles in the Avenida de Pescia area, which is next to the future health centre.