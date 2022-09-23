Important thoroughfare reopens after delays The project to convert the car park into a pedestrianised area took almost a year of works

Plaza de la Axarquía in Torre del Mar has reopened after almost a year of works to transform it from a car park to a semi-pedestrian area.

Four months behind schedule and almost a year after work started, the plaza opened last weekend.

Although work is still not completely finished on the square, which is home to the remains of the military fortress that gave rise to the coastal town, pedestrians may now use the space, which is adorned with flower beds.

The work, at a cost of one million euros, was delayed for eight months, provoking complaints from local residents, businesses and the opposition Partido Popular party, not least due to the loss of parking spaces.