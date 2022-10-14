Iconic German Messerschmitts given a second life in Nerja Joachim Aldfinger makes an electric and petrol version of the cars, which have a retail price of 15,000 euros, in his workshop in the town

Joachim Aldfinger arrived in Nerja two decades ago from his native Germany.

He says he is "100% committed to the environment" and this commitment, along with a passion for cars, gave rise to a business project, which after almost a decade, Aldfinger is now beginning to see results.

He had a French business partner for a while and between them they focused on models that combined pedals and an electric motor. Since then the engineer has started to manufacture on average fifteen Messerschmitts, the iconic German cars, per year. He makes an electric version that can reach speeds of up to 200 kilometres and a petrol version too.

The cars are manufactured in Aldfinger's workshop in Nerja, using carbon fibre and aluminum, although Aldfinger points out that the chassis is made in Ukraine, "in one of the areas that is free of the war and for the time being I am still able to import them," he explains.

Second World War planes

The design of these vehicles, which have a retail price of around 15,000 euros, is inspired by the legendary three-wheeled cars designed by the German manufacturer Messerschmitt.

The company, which disappeared in 1968, was once one of the most important aeronautical companies in the world and was probably best known for its 'Bf 109' and the 'Me 262' fighter planes which were produced during the Second World War.

Early models of Joachim's vehicle design, which used a 36-volt, 250-watt electric motor, combined with pedals to increase power, allowed the cars to reach a top speed of up to 25 kilometres per hour.

The design has been improved and expanded in recent years to incorporate higher-powered electric and petrol engines, meaning that they can be used on any road. "They can be used in big cities as well as in rural areas for small journeys," says Aldfinger.

The vehicles feature front and rear suspension, hydraulic disc brakes, an LED control screen, a full LED lighting system with indicators, carbon composite wheels, an electric horn, a boot and a padded bucket seat.

Aldfinger has stuck to the classic Messerschmitt design to build his vehicles, which have been given a second life in the German engineer's workshop in Nerja.