View of the area where the fire started on Tuesday. @Plan_Infoca
Homes evacuated due to forest fire in Torrox
Ground and air firefighting resources have been working this Tuesday evening in the area where the flames broke out soon after 4pm

Isabel Méndez / Eugenio Cabezas

Tuesday, 14 May 2024, 20:04

A large team of air and land resources has been working since early Tuesday afternoon on a fire that broke out in the municipality of Torrox on the eastern Costa del Sol. The fire started in an area of scrubland next to Pago Manzano Alto, on the road to Cómpeta A-7207, at kilometre 12, sources from the town hall told SUR. The local authority, as well as the emergency services, have confirmed to this newspaper that they had evacuated several houses in the area as a precaution.

A Super Puma helicopter, two groups of forest firefighters, two Brica firefighting units, an operations technician, two environmental officers and a fire engine were initially deployed to the area. According to Plan Infoca, the fire started at 4.26pm in an area of steep terrain. An hour later, the operation was extended with the addition of a helicopter and another group of forest firefighters as well as another operations technician. For its part, the provincial consortium of firefighters reported that firefighters from Nerja and Velez-Malaga were in the area because of the possibility that houses could be affected and that as a precaution some homes had been evacuated.

At 6.30pm, Infoca indicated that the progress was favourable and that the intensity of the flames on the perimeter had decreased, and work continued to stabilise the blaze. Three hours after the incident was reported, the helicopter was withdrawn, with the rest of the resources still working in the area.

This is the second forest fire in the province of Malaga in the last four days after one on Saturday in Canillas de Aceituno, also in the Axarquia, and which was declared as extinguished on Sunday, more than 24 hours after it started; it affected an area of 2.5 hectares.

