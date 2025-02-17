Hiker and dog safely rescued from Costa del Sol beauty spot but owner now faces 600-euro fine

Eugenio Cabezas Nerja Monday, 17 February 2025, 11:58 Compartir

A man and his dog were safely rescued by Malaga province firefighters and Guardia Civil police officers after getting trapped in a steep area of the Maro-Cerro Gordo cliffs natural area on the eastern Costa del Sol on Saturday. The more than two-hour-long operation started at around 5.30pm, when the hiker, 50, alerted the 112 Andalucía emergency services control room.

The hiker and his pet were walking along a path near the access to the Cañuelo beach, in the easternmost part of the municipality of Nerja, near the border with Almuñécar in Granada province. According to the man's story, the dog had chased a herd of mountain goats, leading him to run after it and end up in a precarious situation with no means of escape.

Both were found in a good condition and did not require medical assistance

According to SUR sources, the man managed to free himself by following the instructions of the police officers, while the dog had to be rescued by firefighters. However, both were in good health and did not require medical assistance. The rescue operation lasted more than two hours due to the steepness of the terrain.

The hiker is now facing a fine of up to 600 euros for allowing the dog to roam around in a protected natural area without a leash. Guardia Civil officers have filed the corresponding complaint, which will be passed on to the Junta de Andalucía - the administration responsible for managing such reports.