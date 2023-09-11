High-flying international air show wows huge crowds on the Costa del Sol

Eugenio Cabezas Torre del Mar Compartir Copiar enlace

More than 300,000 people flocked to Torre del Mar on the eastern strip of Costa del Sol at the weekend to watch the spectacle of pilots pirouetting through the air over the ocean at the seaside town's annual international air festival.

In its seventh year - and with the main event on Sunday 10 September after a sunset display on Saturday - beach bars were packed and the promenade full as festival-goers looked to the skies in sheer amazement at the displays performed by more than 40 aircraft from Spain and Switzerland that took part.

David Martín and Estela García are two "crazy" aviation enthusiasts who never miss the event. "We come every year, it's amazing, we love the planes and taking pictures of them", said Martín, 50, from Madrid, together with his partner.

Sunday's three-hour spectacular was opened by the aerial advertising planes flying banners with messages from Malaga associations such as Asamma, dedicated to the care of women who have undergone breast cancer surgery.

The first highlight of the day was then provided by the Patrulla Plus Ultra team and its spectacular aerobatics. The National Police and Guardia Civil aerial resources joined in with their helicopters and aircraft, and emotions ran high when the local aerobatic pilot from Malaga, Jorge Macías, took to the skies, leaving people on the ground speechless at his skill in the sky.

Another pilot from Malaga, Francis Giménez, impressed the audience with his gyroplane, with which he has been proclaimed world champion several times. The skies over the Torre del Mar beach were then taken over by the Yakstars display formation, who were followed by Ramón Alonso with his light aircraft.

The programme's main highlights included the Aspa display team of the Spanish Air Force in their helicopters and the beast of the skies, the Eurofighter, the combat fighter, which unleashed some of the loudest cheers of the day. In the final part of the day, the Patrouille Suisse display team from Switzerland, which was making its debut at the event, also delighted the crowds.

The finishing touch was provided by the Air Force's 'Eagle' formation display team, with its 12 aircraft that left a trail of smoke in the colours of Spain's national flag in the sky.

The event brought in about three million euros to local coffers, according to estimates from Vélez-Málaga town hall sources.