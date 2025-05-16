Here's where you can celebrate International Museum Day on the eastern Costa del Sol

Eugenio Cabezas Torrox Friday, 16 May 2025, 11:22 Compartir

Torrox on the eastern Costa del Sol is joining in the celebration of International Museum Day (Sunday 18 May) with a cultural event open to all, organised by the town hall and the Castillo Bajo Cultural Association.

On Saturday 17 May, from 11am, the visitor's centre at the lighthouse, where the Roman archaeological site is located, will host an informative day combining history, creativity and citizen participation.

This will be followed by the workshop ‘From the lighthouse to your home’ (in Spanish) an educational and artistic activity in which participants will be able to recreate some of the most representative pieces on display at the centre, using simple materials and manual techniques. The aim is to foster a connection with the local heritage through creativity.

The activity is open to people of all ages and requires no previous knowledge, making it an ideal opportunity for the whole family to enjoy. Participation is free, but the capacity is limited, so it is recommended to book in advance by calling 952 538 525 or email cifaro@torrox.es

Torrox town hall is encouraging residents and visitors to participate in this cultural event, which is part of an international celebration promoted by the International Council of Museums (ICOM) and which this year focuses on the theme ‘Museums for education and research’.

The activity will begin with a guided tour of the lighthouse and visitor's centre. During the tour, visitors will be able to learn first-hand about the historical and archaeological importance of the centre and the history of Torrox.