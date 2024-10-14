Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Hail stones the size of small coins pound homes and crops in Malaga province town
Video: José Luis Arrebola
Weather

Hail stones the size of small coins pound homes and crops in Malaga province town

The storm lasted barely ten minutes but left damage on the terraces and patios of houses and in orchards and olive groves in the countryside

Eugenio Cabezas

Alfarnate

Monday, 14 October 2024, 11:01

Opciones para compartir

A heavy hailstorm, which barely lasted ten minutes, pounded the town of Alfarnate, in the Axarquia area of Malaga province, causing some damage to homes and crops on Saturday 12 October.

The bizarre weather event happened about 6.40pm, with Alfarnate mayor Juan Jesús Gallardo telling SUR the hail stones were "approximately the size of 20-cent coins". "In the village it has caused a lot of damage to plants on balconies and terraces and in the countryside, also in the orchards and olive groves which have yet to be harvested," he said.

While there is no official rain gauge in the town, locals measured up to 22mm, according to the mayor. Alfarnate residents are used to rain, as the town has the highest elevation in Malaga province at 886 metres above sea level. However, hailstorms are a less common phenomenon. The mayor said that he is confident, pending a more detailed assessment of the damage caused, it has not been too great for the owners of agricultural estates.

Following the weekend rains, the highest collections between Saturday and Sunday in Malaga province were recorded in El Torcal de Antequera (38.5mm); Cañete la Real (36.8mm); Pujerra (34.4mm) and Ronda (33.3mm).

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Top tips on buying a second-hand car in Spain
  2. 2 New bare knuckle lightweight champion crowned in historic Marbella bout
  3. 3 Just 3,000 runners out of 10,000 registered cross the line in rain-soaked Carrera Urbana in Malaga
  4. 4 Davis Cup resale market goes berserk after Rafael Nadal's retirement announcement
  5. 5 Back to the golden age of tourism through film: the legend of Torremolinos is revived in a comedy
  6. 6 Spain's warning about tougher Gibraltar border controls from 10 November
  7. 7 Top and bottom municipalities by average income in Andalucía are in Malaga province
  8. 8 More than 1 in 5 UK adults are considering moving abroad, new report reveals
  9. 9 San Pedro Alcántara gears up for last 'feria' of the year in Andalucía
  10. 10 Washington Irving: Observations of the first tourist in Seville

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad