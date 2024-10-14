Hail stones the size of small coins pound homes and crops in Malaga province town

Eugenio Cabezas Alfarnate Monday, 14 October 2024, 11:01 | Updated 11:48h. Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

A heavy hailstorm, which barely lasted ten minutes, pounded the town of Alfarnate, in the Axarquia area of Malaga province, causing some damage to homes and crops on Saturday 12 October.

The bizarre weather event happened about 6.40pm, with Alfarnate mayor Juan Jesús Gallardo telling SUR the hail stones were "approximately the size of 20-cent coins". "In the village it has caused a lot of damage to plants on balconies and terraces and in the countryside, also in the orchards and olive groves which have yet to be harvested," he said.

While there is no official rain gauge in the town, locals measured up to 22mm, according to the mayor. Alfarnate residents are used to rain, as the town has the highest elevation in Malaga province at 886 metres above sea level. However, hailstorms are a less common phenomenon. The mayor said that he is confident, pending a more detailed assessment of the damage caused, it has not been too great for the owners of agricultural estates.

Following the weekend rains, the highest collections between Saturday and Sunday in Malaga province were recorded in El Torcal de Antequera (38.5mm); Cañete la Real (36.8mm); Pujerra (34.4mm) and Ronda (33.3mm).