Health centre to be ready after Christmas Plans for a new facility in La Viñuela are also under way

Work to extend the health centre in the Axarquía village of La Viñuela is complete and is expected "to open after Christmas", according to the mayor, José Juan Jiménez.

The health centre serves around ten thousand residents from the inland Axarquía area including the villages of Periana, Alcaucín, Canillas de Aceituno, Salares and Sedella.

The new facility offers paediatric, psychology and nursing services as well as a space for a midwife and social worker.

The refurbishment work has cost 60,000 euros, financed by La Viñuela town hall. The staff and installations have been provided by the Junta de Andalucía.

However, during a visit to the new facility on Tuesday, Jiménez, along with Carlos Bautista, from the Junta de Andalucía's health department, pointed out that the village needed a new modern service. Plans are under way and the town hall has already ceded a plot of land identified for the new building to the regional government .

"We need a new modern health centre, which meets all the requirements to attend to the population so that it can accommodate new specialties and services, which will avoid people having to travel to the Axarquía district hospital," Jiménez said.