Costa del Sol firefighters free eight-year-old girl with legs trapped in washing machine

Torre del Mar
Monday, 10 March 2025, 13:36
Firefighters safely released an eight-year-old girl from the family's washing machine in Torre del Mar on Sunday 9 March. The girl had put her legs inside the machine, while it was switched off, but then realised that she couldn't get out. After dismantling the domestic appliance, the firefighters safely got the girl out.
The frightening incident occurred in the family house on Calle Garita, in the municipality of Vélez-Málaga, around 6pm.
When the o arrived, the family gave the girl a mobile phone to help keep her calm during the tricky operation to release her. She didn't sustain any injuries during the process.
