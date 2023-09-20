Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

A scene from the filming on Friday 15 September. SUR
Gladiators fight at Costa del Sol aqueduct thanks to the magic of technology
The short film, which involves an international cast and technical team, is set to transport Nerja’s 19th century monument back to Roman times

Eugenio Cabezas

Nerja

Wednesday, 20 September 2023, 18:35

Nerja’s Águila aqueduct was built in the second half of the 19th century by Francisco Cantarero to bring water from Maro to the area's Tetuán plain, where sugar cane was grown and harvested for a nearby factory.

The aqueduct, which started working in 1880, is recognised as an Asset of Cultural Interest (BIC) and was restored in 2010. Now, thanks to modern technology and the magic of cinema, on Friday 15 September it travelled back more than 2,000 years to Roman times.

Roman gladiators fought next to the monument for a short film written and directed by Joe Arjona. The story takes place in Rome in 44 BC, when Brennus, a gladiator on the run is pursued by his slaver and his mysterious henchman Ciro, but they soon discover that they are being hunted by something non-human, according to Nerja town hall.

The film’s working title is Khepri and the first scenes were shot next to the Águila aqueduct, which in post-production will be digitally enhanced to resemble a Roman one, although it will still be recognisable, according to Arjona.

The short film, which is in English, involves an international cast and technical team including actor Mark Hunter who has just finished a new season of House of the Dragon and Elliot and Zander Weaver, the brothers who directed, edited and produced the film Cosmos, who are responsible for the cinematography.

