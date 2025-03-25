Getting crafty on the Costa del Sol

SUR Rincón de la Victoria Tuesday, 25 March 2025, 23:15 Compartir

Rincón de la Victoria on the eastern Costa del Sol will be holding a craft fair on 4 April to mark European Artistic Crafts Days. The event will take place on Plaza Al-Andalus where local artisans including potters, weavers, leather, among others will be demonstrating and selling their products.

"It will be an open day with workshops, live demonstrations and activities in which the artists will share their production process with the public," explained the councillor for this area, Lola Ramos.

The free event will begin at 10am and will run throughout the day until 8pm. Artisans, artists, associations and groups who wish to showcase their craft should register online.

European Artistic Crafts Days 2025 will be held simultaneously in different cities in Spain and Europe from Monday 31 March to Sunday 6 April. The initiative is promoted by the School of Industrial Organisation (EOI), through its area for the promotion of crafts, Fundesarte, together with Oficio y Arte (organisation of artisans in Spain), the Andalusian regional government and Rincón de la Victoria town hall.