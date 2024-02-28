Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

German supermarket chain Aldi is set to open a new store in Nerja on 22 March. E. Cabezas
German supermarket chain to open its first store in popular Costa del Sol tourist resort
The Aldi store will be the chain’s one hundredth in Andalucía and it aims to open a further ten in the region during the course of this year, according to the company

Eugenio Cabezas

Nerja

Wednesday, 28 February 2024, 16:28

German supermarket chain Aldi is set to open its first store in Nerja, on the eastern stretch of the Costa del Sol, on 22 March, according to an announcement made by the company on Tuesday 27 February. The store will be the chain’s one hundredth in Andalucía and it aims to open a further ten establishments in the region during the course of this year, according to the company.

The first Aldi supermarket in Nerja will be located on Avenida Alcalde Antonio Villasclaras, next to the Castillo Alto industrial estate, on the road leading into the town from the A-7 motorway. It will have an underground car park and a team of 15 employees. The building was previously used by Comerco as a ‘cash & carry’ shop for the hotel and catering industry and wholesalers.

According to data from the consultancy firm Kantar Worldpanel, the supermarket chain closed 2023 with prices up to 12 per cent lower than the average Spanish supermarket. The consultancy's data show that customers who shopped at Aldi over the last six months may have saved an average of 139.84 euros, compared to the average basket.

Te puede interesar

