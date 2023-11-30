Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

A national police vehicle in Vélez-Málaga E. Cabezas
German man in custody after allegedly stabbing own mother in Axarquía village

The 61-year-old woman, who was on holiday in Benajarafe with her family, was admitted to Malaga city's Hospital Regional with serious injuries

Eugenio Cabezas

Thursday, 30 November 2023, 19:15

A 22-year-old German man has been remanded in custody without bail after allegedly stabbing his mother in the back on Saturday 25 November. The man, with initials J. J. F., appeared in court on Tuesday 28 November and is being investigated for attempted murder.

The 112 Andalucía emergency number received a call at around 4pm on Saturday with reports that a woman had been stabbed in a property located in the Río Adelfas residential area on Calle Pata Seca in Benajarafe.

When officers arrived at the property, they found a 61-year-old woman, also German, allegedly with a knife still in her back. According to sources she told police that the attacker was her own son and that the pair had had an argument. The family is reported to have been on holiday in Benajarafe at the time of the incident.

The woman was taken to the Malaga city's Hospital Regional (formerly known as Carlos Haya) where her condition was said to be serious. The man was arrested near to the property.

