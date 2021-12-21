Geotechnical study to evaluate the possibility of an artificial reef off El Cantal cliffs Rincón de la Victoria town hall plans to invite tenders for the drafting of the definitive project in the first quarter of 2022

Rincón de la Victoria town hall has awarded a contract for a geotechnical study of the seabed off the coast of the El Cantal cliffs area, with a view to creating an artificial reef. The councillor for infrastructures and beaches, Sergio Díaz, highlighted in a press release "the need to carry out this study to provide precise data to evaluate the sedimentary coverage of the seabed in order to build the artificial reef, which will protect the environment and marine resources of Rincón de la Victoria’s coastline."

Mayor of Rincón de la Victoria, Francisco Salado, said he was pleased with “the development of this unique and pioneering project for the recovery and protection of Rincón de la Victoria’s marine diversity, which will promote the regeneration of marine flora and fauna, and also of our waters." He went on to say, "This is our commitment to the environment and improvement of our coastline.” The idea is that the Rincón project is the “seed of the 'Senda Azul' which aims to enhance the entire coastline of the Costa del Sol,” Salado added.

The study will include taking samples to determine the thickness of the sediments and their characterisation at depths of up to six metres off the El Cantal area, where it is hoped that the construction of reefs at a depth of around 20 metres will attract invertebrates and allow safe sailing and diving.

The company that has been awarded the contract to carry out this initial study, Geotécnica, Hidrogeología y Medioambiente S. L., has one month to complete the work with a budget of 6,958 euros. According to Councillor Díaz, "we already have the drafting of the preliminary project, and once we have the geotechnical study available, we could put out the tender for the definitive drafting of the project for the first quarter of the year."

Environmental recovery

The creation of an artificial reef in the El Cantal area, located between the towns of Rincón de la Victoria and La Cala del Moral, aims to combine the protection of the Punta de El Cantal, an area of environmental importance, with the practice of underwater activities in the proposed reef, reducing the impact that this activity currently has on the local marine environment.

If successful, the artificial reef project could lead to further projects related to fishing and the coastline, which could have a favourable impact on the local economy and environment.