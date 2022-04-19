Injured hiker carried 2kms on stretcher after falling at Nerja’s Río Chillar The foreign tourist, who is around 60 years old, sustained a head injury and fractured wrist and was rescued by the local fire brigade and Civil Protection volunteers

A French tourist in her 60s sustained a head injury and fractured wrist after falling while walking along the Río Chillar route in Nerja.

The incident took place in the Vado de los Patos area of the popular tourist spot, next to one of the largest waterfalls on the route. Firefighters and Civil Protection volunteers carried the woman on a stretcher for about two kilometres to the Fábrica de Luz area (former electricity plant), from where she was taken to Nerja health centre.

It is the first rescue so far this year at the river and just six months after Nerja town hall opened the area up to visitors, having closed it at the start of the pandemic.

Before March 2020, accidents were not uncommon at the beauty spot and there is an ongoing dispute between the local authority and the Junta de Andalucía, which is responsible for its management, over a lack of control over access to the river.

The town hall has been calling for measures to be put in place for more than a decade and is "concerned" about the "uncontrolled" access to the area and the risks that this entails. Until the start of the pandemic, an average of a dozen rescues were made every year, mainly between the months of April and October. One of the most serious was that of a Dutch tourist who spent 18 days missing in the summer of 2011. She survived by drinking water but lost 18 kilos.