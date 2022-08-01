Free WiFi installed on Torre del Mar beach The first phase includes the 'biblioplaya', the central lifeguard post next to the Club Nautico and the area in front of the sports courts

Sections of Torre del Mar beach now have free WiFi. The first phases have been installed on the beach’s ‘bliblioplaya', the central lifeguard post next to the Club Nautico and the area in front of the sports courts near the lighthouse. The idea is to extend the offer along all of Vélez-Málaga’s 22 kilometres of coastline.

"Nowadays, the use of mobile phones has become widespread and that is why we use them regularly when we go to the beach, to call, text, listen to music or podcasts, or even watch films or read books. These are everyday activities that people usually do through WiFi connections, either at home or in other areas that now they will also be able to do them on Torre del Mar beach," said the councillors for beaches, Jesús Pérez Atencia, together with the councillor for new technologies, Juan Carlos Muñoz.

Muñoz explained that the first phase of the project has focused on three points: the 'biblioplaya', the central lifeguard post near the Club Nautico and the area in front of the sports courts near to the lighthouse.

"Ambitious project"

The councillor said, “This is the first of a more ambitious project that will consist of the deployment of a municipal fibre optic infrastructure along the entire promenade, to provide both a greater connection capacity to the WiFi points currently established, as well as the possibility of improving some services that need an internet connection.”

For Muñoz, the main objective has been "to provide a fluid and accessible connection, which initially has been limited to a connection of two hours per day per user, to be able to make use of internet services such as browsing, music or video streaming platforms".