Four arrested for series of thefts from Costa del Sol restaurants

Eugenio Cabezas Nerja Wednesday, 12 February 2025, 12:14 Compartir

Four people have been arrested for stealing more than 2,300 euros from a number of restaurants in Nerja on the eastern Costa del Sol. The Guardia Civil said that the establishments were targeted in December 2024 and that considerable material damage was caused on each occasion.

The police investigation, Operation Koffer, began at the end of December after receiving several reports of robberies in restaurants in the town. The perpetrators broke the doors and once inside the premises they stole the cash from the till and quickly left to avoid being caught. Different amounts of cash were stolen in each one of them, with a total of 2,350 euros.

Two of the detainees had numerous police records for similar offences and had previously been arrested last year. All four are now in custody.