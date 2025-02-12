Four arrested for series of thefts from Costa del Sol restaurants

Sections
Highlight
Eugenio Cabezas
Nerja
Wednesday, 12 February 2025, 12:14
Four people have been arrested for stealing more than 2,300 euros from a number of restaurants in Nerja on the eastern Costa del Sol. The Guardia Civil said that the establishments were targeted in December 2024 and that considerable material damage was caused on each occasion.
The police investigation, Operation Koffer, began at the end of December after receiving several reports of robberies in restaurants in the town. The perpetrators broke the doors and once inside the premises they stole the cash from the till and quickly left to avoid being caught. Different amounts of cash were stolen in each one of them, with a total of 2,350 euros.
Two of the detainees had numerous police records for similar offences and had previously been arrested last year. All four are now in custody.
Publicidad
Publicidad
Publicidad
Publicidad
Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.
Reporta un error en esta noticia
Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados
¿Ya eres registrado?Inicia sesión
Necesitas ser suscriptor para poder votar.