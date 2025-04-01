Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Four affected by smoke inhalation after blaze at popular Costa del Sol restaurant

The fire completely gutted the kitchen of El Bodegón in Caleta de Vélez

Eugenio Cabezas

Vélez-Málaga

Tuesday, 1 April 2025, 10:22

Four people were treated for smoke inhalation after a fire broke out at El Bodegón restaurant in Caleta de Vélez (Vélez-Málaga) on the eastern Costa del Sol on Sunday 30 March.

The alarm went off at around 2.30pm, when for reasons that are still being investigated, a fire broke out in the electrics of the popular restaurant, which affected the kitchen.

The fire brigade, Local and National Police officers and medical services went to the scene of the fire where a 42-year-old man and three women aged 41, 47 and 57 were treated for smoke inhalation but did not need to be taken to hospital.

The fire originated in the kitchen which was completely gutted and it also affected the inside of the bar. Firefighters extinguished the flames and also worked to ventilate a house located above the restaurant.

